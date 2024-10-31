ABHI, FlowHCM collaborate

KARACHI - ABHI, a leading embedded finance platform, has partnered with FlowHCM, Pakistan’s fastest-growing HRM/HCM software, to offer employees of mutual clients a comprehensive suite of financial services. This includes real-time access to earned wages, payroll financing, and additional financial tools to enhance employees’ financial well-being.

At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to empower businesses to provide their workforce with greater financial flexibility, leading to improved employee satisfaction and retention. With this integration, FlowHCM clients will now be able to offer ABHI’s advanced salary services directly through the FlowHCM software. The integration of ABHI’s salary advance services within FlowHCM software allows employees seamless access to earned wages, and other financial services, reducing financial stress and enhancing their overall well-being. Ali Ladhubhai, Co-Founder and COO of ABHI, emphasized the significance of this partnership: “In today’s competitive business environment, organizations are prioritizing financial solutions that enhance employee well-being. Our partnership with FlowHCM marks a significant step toward making financial wellness accessible to employees across Pakistan. By integrating ABHI’s earned wage access into FlowHCM’s platform, businesses can better support their workforce, leading to higher employee retention and satisfaction.”

“As HR continues to evolve, prioritizing employee well-being is essential. Our partnership with Abhi enhances our One-Window HR Solution by integrating earned wage access and FinTech services, allowing businesses to streamline processes and offer financial flexibility—all within FlowHCM, making HR processes even more efficient and user-friendly,” said Muhammed Ammar Munaf, CEO of FlowHCM. Through this partnership, ABHI and FlowHCM address a critical need in the market—financial empowerment for employees. By offering earned wage access (EWA), employees can access their salaries when they need them, reducing their dependence on high-interest loans.