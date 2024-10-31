Are exams in South Asia competitive?

Competition, by definition, requires a fair and equal playing field. However, in developing countries like Pakistan, the reality often diverges. Children from affluent families gain access to the best educational resources, setting them on a path to success that remains out of reach for many others. In competitive exams, this disparity is evident: well-prepared candidates, bolstered by elite schooling, frequently excel, while students from middle- and lower-class backgrounds struggle to keep up, despite their dedication and hard work.

For young people from less privileged backgrounds, achieving similar results is a major challenge. These students invest time, money, and energy in exam preparation but often lack the foundational skills and mindset cultivated by years of high-quality education. Without access to a robust educational framework, they face significant hurdles, with many suffering burnout and mental health challenges as they attempt to compete against their more privileged peers. Even within compromised educational systems, some students persevere, achieving remarkable success against the odds. But such achievements demand extraordinary resilience and dedication. Developing the writing and communication skills essential for competitive exams is a time-intensive process, often spanning years. Those who attend prestigious institutions have the advantage of a prolonged, intensive focus on these skills. Conversely, those in underfunded educational systems rarely have the same opportunities, creating a major barrier in exams like the CSS and UPSC. This disparity results in a disheartening reality where only the best-trained minds tend to succeed.

The issue is not unique to Pakistan; the situation is strikingly similar in Bangladesh and India. Middle- and lower-middle-class students often struggle to compete in exams, as demonstrated by the recent film *12th Fail,* which portrays the journey of a young man overcoming immense stress due to limited educational resources.

These stories resonate deeply with candidates in Pakistan and Bangladesh, underscoring that competitive exams across South Asia do not provide an equal platform for all. The British-era system of elite governance persists, as competitive exam toppers are frequently the children of civil servants or the wealthy. True competition, however, should offer an equitable environment for all aspirants. Equal educational access is a prerequisite for fair exams that test candidates under pressure, reward creativity, and gauge effective communication. Unfortunately, countless students across South Asia lack these essential skills and mindset, leading to unfair disadvantages. Such disparity effectively denies them the right to an equal opportunity in civil service appointments.

Competitive exams are intended to select individuals with the potential to serve their countries. If states cannot provide quality education to all, they should establish dedicated training institutions with top mentors for civil service aspirants, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. Interviews should also be structured to prevent biases, as candidates from prestigious universities often receive higher scores than those with humbler academic histories.

For millions of young people, success in competitive exams represents not only personal achievement but also a source of pride for their families. To uphold the promise of meritocracy, governments in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh must create institutions offering free or low-cost training programs. These institutions should provide comprehensive preparation, covering screening tests, compulsory and optional subjects, and interview skills. Utilizing the expertise of retired civil servants and partnering with the private sector for skill development could further elevate these programs, ensuring equal preparation for all candidates.

Such reforms would transform competitive exams into genuine measures of talent and ability, fostering transparency and true competition. Until then, the notion that an Ivy League graduate outperforms a less privileged candidate because of ‘competition’ is nothing short of a farce.

The path to a fairer future lies in levelling the educational field for all aspirants, enabling competitive exams to reflect true merit and ensuring every candidate an equal chance to contribute to their country.

Waqar Hassan

The writer is an educationist and a member of the 44th Common. He can be reached at waqarhassancsp@gmail.com.