At UNSC, Pakistan calls for arms embargo on Israel

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan has called on the UN Security Council to act decisively to enforce ceasefire in Gaza and take punitive measures against Israel including an arms embargo. The call was made by Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram while taking part in a day-long debate on the situation in the Middle East.

The Ambassador stressed that political consensus must be mobilized to enforce an immediate and unconditional ceasefire under Chapter VII of the UN Charter which allows the Security Council to take enforcement action to maintain international peace and security.

He said Israel’s ongoing aggression is not only destabilizing the region but posing a systemic threat to global peace, security and world order.

Munir Akram said the humanitarian crisis is being deliberately exacerbated by the blockade of aid and a strategy of starvation. The targeted shutdown of UN Relief and Works Agency which is a lifeline for the Palestinians, especially in Gaza is part of this genocidal campaign.

He said unchecked Israeli aggression against Lebanon, Syria and Iran, which Pakistan has condemned, also threatens a wider war engulfing the entire Middle East. He added that the reason for Israel’s impunity are unimpeded weapons supplies to sustain its campaign of aggression and slaughter of innocents.

The Ambassador emphasized that concrete actions must be taken to uphold the UN Charter and international legality. He underscored the need for breaking Israel’s humanitarian blockade of Gaza. He said Israel must not be permitted to delegitimize UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees.

He called for initiating a political process for durable peace that includes the withdrawal of Israeli military forces from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, compliance with the ICJ’s orders and ensuring that the establishment of a sovereign, independence and contiguous state of Palestine.