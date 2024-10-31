ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, others in May-9 cases

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, in cases related to the May 9 riots, including the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks, until November 26. ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the bail petitions of the opposition leader. During the proceedings, Omar Ayub did not appear before the court due to his appearance in another court in Rawalpindi. However, his counsel submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day. The court accepted the application and extended Omar Ayub’s interim bail until November 26. Meanwhile, the court also allowed the exemption applications of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, and extended their interim bail until November 23 in the Jinnah House attack case.