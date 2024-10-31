ATC judge extends BNP leaders’ remand for two more days

Islamabad - ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain on Wednesday extended remand of Baloch National Party (Mengal) leaders Akhtar Hussain Langov and Shafi M Mengal for further two days. The five days physical remand of both accused ended on Wednesday which was granted by the judge on October 25th in an FIR registered at PS Secretariat for manhandling, obstructing public servants from performing their official duties, and carrying weapons inside the Senate during a session on October 22. Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain argued before the court that investigation officer (IO) had sought 29 days physical remand of both accused for further investigation and recovery of weapon. He further argued that sufficient progress regarding the pointation of the place of occurrence was made and IO had made investigation in detailed manner. Adv Syed Pervez Zahoor represented the accused and opposed the physical remand request. Adv Iman Mazari and Adv Hadi Ali Chatha who represented accused on last hearing were sent to physical custody of police by the same court on Tuesday. After hearing the arguments Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain granted 2 day physical custody of the accused to the police and directed I.O. to culminate investigation.