Attock admin demolishes 6 brick kilns 

ATTOCK - As else where in Punjab, operations to prevent smog have also been intensified in Attock district. The district administration has demolished six brick kilns not operating in an environment friendly manner in the limits of Pindi Gheb police station. Assistant Director Environment Shah Zira Maryam said that these kilns had been demolished in compliance with the orders of the Lahore High Court. According to the Supreme Court’s order, if a kiln is found emitting black smoke or is found to be working on any technology other than the environment-friendly zigzag technology, it should be demolished without any notice. The demolished kilns were not complying with these orders and this black smoke was a threat to environment and the residents of the surrounding areas.Assistant Director Shahzira Maryam said that Prior to demolition, these kilns were also fined and repeatedly warned to shift their kilns to eco-friendly zigzag technology only but failed to comply with the orders.