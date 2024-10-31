Awareness seminar on breast cancer held for rural women

Peshawar - In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Rural Health Center (RHC) Putwar Bala organized a seminar on Wednesday aimed at educating rural women about breast cancer detection and treatment.

The event featured contributions from District Health Officials, including Dr. Feroz Shah, Dr. Muhammad Atif, Dr. Mamoon, and Dr. Khalid Yousaf, alongside the Breast Care Team from Alkhidmat Hospital Peshawar, which included Dr. Shahid Ullah (Breast Surgeon), Dr. Kainat (General Surgeon), and Dr. Shafaq (Radiologist).

Dr. Mir Karim Shah, Medical Superintendent of RHC Putwar Bala, welcomed the guests and emphasized the importance of breast cancer awareness for early detection and life-saving interventions. Dr. Shahid Ullah highlighted the necessity of educating rural women about early detection for timely treatment. Dr. Kainat discussed various stages of breast cancer, routine examinations, and referral pathways.

Dr. Feroz Shah, District Deputy Health Officer Peshawar, commended the initiative and announced plans for district-wide awareness sessions. In his closing remarks, Dr. Mir Karim Shah expressed gratitude to the participants and offered free screening services for the community, stating, “This seminar aligns with our commitment to Universal Health Coverage and Primary Health Care services.”