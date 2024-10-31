Bangladesh struggle at 38-4 in reply to South Africa’s commanding 575-6

CHATTORGRAM - Bangladesh faced a severe setback on Wednesday, closing day two of the second and final Test at a fragile 38-4 in response to South Africa’s imposing first-innings total of 575-6.

After an early close due to fading light, Bangladesh trailed by 537 runs with Mominul Haque (6) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (4) set to resume on Thursday. South Africa’s innings was a showcase of resilience and skill, with maiden Test centuries from Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, and Tristan Stubbs on a pitch that offered little support for the bowlers. De Zorzi led the way with an impressive 177 before being dismissed just before lunch, while Mulder remained unbeaten on 105, and Stubbs added a solid 106.

Kagiso Rabada made an immediate impact with the ball, removing Shadman Islam for a duck in the first over of Bangladesh’s reply. Rabada struck again shortly after, forcing Zakir Hasan to edge a length delivery to the wicketkeeper, reducing the hosts to 5-2. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the only Bangladeshi batsman to reach double figures, contributing a hard-fought 10 before falling to Dane Paterson. Attempting a drive, Joy managed only a thick edge, caught by Aiden Markram at second slip.

As Bangladesh sought to stem the collapse, Hasan Mahmud came in as a nightwatchman but was deceived by sharp turn from spinner Keshav Maharaj, who dismissed him in his first over. South Africa’s formidable total marks their second-highest against Bangladesh, trailing only their 583-7 scored at this same venue in 2008. Senuran Muthusamy added valuable runs down the order, remaining unbeaten on 68 from just 75 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

Bangladeshi spinner Taijul Islam provided the only breakthrough in the morning session, delivering three wickets in three overs to record his second five-wicket haul of the series. His dismissal of David Bedingham on 59 ended a fruitful 116-run stand with De Zorzi and triggered a brief collapse. De Zorzi soon followed Bedingham, trapped lbw by Taijul after an impressive 269-ball innings featuring four sixes and 12 fours.

Scores in Brief

BANGLADESH 38-4 (Mahmudul 10, Rabada 2-8, Maharaj 1-4) trail SOUTH AFRICA 575-6d (de Zorzi 177, Stubbs 106, Mulder 105*, Taijul 5-198) by 537 runs.