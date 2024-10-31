Bilawal felicitates newly elected office bearers of SCBA

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday extended congratulations to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), recognizing their recent success. In a statement, the PPP Chairman conveyed his best wishes to SCBA President Mian Rauf Atta and the entire elected body. He expressed confidence that, under Mian Rauf Atta’s leadership, the SCBA will advance efforts to uphold fair and impartial justice in the country. Bilawal remarked that the SCBA elections reflect the legal community’s steadfast dedication to the values of justice, accountability, and democracy. He also highlighted the prominent success of the Asma Jehangir Group in this election, signifying the legal fraternity’s commitment to the values championed by the late Asma Jehangir. He emphasized that her enduring legacy of advocating for human rights and justice continues to be a beacon for future generations. Bilawal underscored the mutual dedication of the PPP and the legal community to justice, reinforcing democratic institutions, and promoting human rights across Pakistan.