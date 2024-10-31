Breast cancer survivorship programme inaugurated

LAHORE - Shalamar Hospital proudly inaugurated its Breast Cancer Survivorship Programme, a pioneering initiative designed to provide comprehensive support for breast cancer survivors. The event included an inspiring “Pink Garden” planting ceremony, where survivors planted trees to commemorate their resilience and growth. The event was honored by the presence of U.S. Consul General Kristin Hawkins, she attended as the Chief Guest. Chairman of Business Hospital Trust Mr. Shahid Hussain also attended and lauded the initiative, recognizing its role in enhancing the lives of cancer survivors and their families. Dr. Sadaf Ishaque, Lead of the Breast Center at Shalamar Hospital, provided an overview of the program’s objectives, highlighting its commitment to offering continued support, guidance, and resources to cancer survivors. She shared how the survivorship programme would be instrumental in addressing the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of survivors as they transition into a life of renewed health. The Breast Cancer Survivorship Programme is a testament to Shalamar Hospital’s ongoing commitment to comprehensive cancer care and survivorship, providing patients with the tools they need to thrive beyond their diagnoses. By launching this programme, Shalamar Hospital acknowledges the critical importance of survivorship care in cancer treatment. Survivorship programs play a vital role in addressing the complex needs of cancer survivors, helping them navigate the challenges of post-treatment life. They provide essential support in managing long-term side effects, rebuilding confidence, and reintegrating into daily life. By prioritizing survivorship, Shalamar Hospital reaffirms its dedication to delivering exceptional patient-centered care.