ChatGPT-generated report on collapse of 969MW Neelum Jhelum project echoes in Nepra hearing

ISLAMABAD - The ChatGPT-generated report on the collapse of 969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) has echoed in the hearing of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) as member of the authority said that there may also be an investigation on AI generated report by the experts’ panel.

The issue of the Neelum Jhelum collapse was raised by interveners in a NEPRA hearing, where one consumer asked the authority opinion on the news that ChatGPT was used to find the cause and remedial measures for the collapse of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project tunnel. Nepra was conducting public hearing on CPPA petition for monthly fuel charges adjustments. There is more information on ChatGPT than the report of the experts hired for the project, the intervener said while quoting the Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal. Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nepra, Maqsood Anwar Khan said that there may also be an investigation on the generation of the report by using ChatGPT. “Will there be an investigation on it?” the intervener tossed another question towards the authority. However, member Nepra said that it is his personal opinion. Another consumer asked that what will the authority point of view regarding closure of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project? Chairman NEPRA said that since Neelam Jhelum project is on take and pay mode, therefore its closure will not burden the consumers.

However, the consumer contested the chairman’s remarks saying that despite being on take and pay, the closure of the project is causing consumer loss. The closure of NJHP is depriving the consumers of cheaper source of energy, he said. If the project was operational, the electricity consumers would have received cheap hydropower, the consumer argued. Besides, he said that billions of rupees were collected from the consumers on account of Neelum Jhelum surcharge and now the project is closed down. This means that all the money collected from the consumers on account of surcharge is wasted, he stressed. Another consumer said that the cost estimate of the repair of NJHP is Rs250 billion. However, chairman Nepra said that there is no estimate of the repair cost of Neelum Jhelum yet, As long as there is a solid estimate, only then the government will plan what to do, he said. The consumer asked that what will happen to the company that designed the NJHP and the construction company. Will they be brought to justice? he asked.

Chairman Nepra said that inquiry committee formed by prime minister is working on Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project. Nothing could be said until the Prime Minister approves the inquiry report, he added. It is worth noting that major cracks were discovered in the headrace tunnel in April 2024 and the project was officially shut down on May 2, 2024. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had constituted a committee to recommend remedial measures for repair/rehabilitation of Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of 969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP). The committee under the chairmanship of the Planning Minister will also give recommendation on the financial cost of the work and the source of funding.