Cheezious Partners with MathMania to elevate mathematical skills among students across Pakistan

Islamabad - Cheezious, A proud Pakistani brand is proud to announce a new partnership with MathMania. This collaboration aims to uplift students’ mathematical skills and eliminate the fear often associated with the subject. MathMania, an innovative mathematics competition, will work closely with Cheezious to foster critical thinking, creativity, and a sense of achievement among students. The vision behind this partnership is to make mathematics a favorite subject for students, recognizing it as the cornerstone for success in various fields. Cheezious is committed to contributing to this educational journey, driven by a mission to positively impact students’ lives — a mission we have upheld for over 20 years. MathMania is a prominent mathematics competition that engages over 12,000 schools nationwide, reaching more than 3 million students. Targeting young learners from Class 2 to O-Level/ Matriculation, the competition provides a structured platform for showcasing mathematical prowess, with students competing at their respective academic levels. MathMania unfolds in three phases, offering broad participation from diverse regions across Pakistan, and ensures equal opportunities for all. Speaking on the occasion, the CEO Cheezious Imran Ijaz said, “We are thrilled to join hands with MathMania in an initiative that aims to transform mathematics into a subject of passion and excellence for students. At Cheezious, we believe that excelling in mathematics is synonymous with excelling in one’s respective field of expertise. We are committed to being a part of this journey and positively impacting the next generation of leaders.”