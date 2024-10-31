Cleanliness drive continues in DIK

Dear ismail khan - The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” programme, launched by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), is in full swing in Dera Ismail Khan City. According to a WSSC official, All resources will be used to make the city green and clean.

He stated that WSSC is committed to providing better living conditions for the people of DI Khan, and the cleanliness drive is a step toward achieving this goal. Special teams are monitoring the campaign in the area, he added, and special arrangements will be made to remove garbage collected from the main drains, for which WSSC will arrange vehicles. He appealed to citizens not to throw garbage in the drains but to place it in designated areas so that it can be disposed of easily.