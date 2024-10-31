 CM Punjab announces plots for journalists in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Thursday to announce the provision of 3,200 plots for journalists in Lahore.

CM Maryam directed the Information Ministry to expedite work on the "Journalist Colony Phase-Two" project, ensuring that "merits and legal requirements will be fulfilled" in the allocation process.

Describing media and government as "two wheels of the same vehicle," Maryam Nawaz called the project a rightful initiative for the journalist community. The Ministry of Information Punjab will soon invite applications from journalists, with an official advertisement expected in the coming days.



