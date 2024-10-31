We criticise military dictators for undemocratic actions, including abrogating the Constitution. We also condemn judges who endorse such actions. But what about civilian governments that use similar tactics to subordinate the judiciary?

Isn’t it shameful when taxpayers’ money is allegedly spent to buy parliamentary votes for legislation intended to subordinate the judiciary? Isn’t it disgusting to coerce legislators into voting for amendments that stifle judicial independence? Do people vote for ruling parties to misuse parliament and government machinery to keep themselves in power?

The recent legislation, which abandons the seniority criterion, aims to choose any judge from the three most senior judges. The government has already tamed the bureaucracy and compromised accountability mechanisms. With this legislation, the judiciary — the last hope for the people and guardian of the Constitution — will be rendered powerless. This would mark the death of democracy.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.