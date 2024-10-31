Delayed Stipends

It is unfortunate to report that the Sindh Finance Department has withheld stipend funds for 18 nursing colleges for over six months, creating severe financial strain, particularly for students from remote areas. The Health Department of Sindh has neglected this pressing issue, compounding students’ hardships. The delay disrupts their focus on academics, as financial insecurity forces students into a precarious position.

Authorities must address this issue promptly, ensuring stipends are disbursed on time.

ABDUL SAMAD SAHTO,

Larkana.