Digital Hygiene

Navigating the digital age, where social networking sites have become crucial for nearly all aspects of life, means we are constantly in the virtual realm for social interactions, connections, information, professional work, and daily life routine tasks. It is essential to understand that our most reliable and trustworthy source of information and interaction can monitor our thoughts, connections, and movements across the various devices, gadgets, and networks in our modern life. Yet this digital age, while alluring, has always carried its own set of threats and risks, as well as its uses and benefits. While immersed in the seductive nature of digital media—whether sharing personal information with strangers in chats, unintentionally downloading malware, falling for phishing scams, or disclosing private details by mindlessly accepting terms and conditions—using cyberspace is a constant risk and threat to your privacy.

Last night, I watched the new Netflix thriller ‘CTRL,’ which masterfully depicts the power of artificial intelligence seamlessly taking control of the lives of Gen Z. This movie rivetingly highlights the perils of social media and the invasive traits of AI tools. Without spoiling it for those who haven’t seen it, I must mention it is a cautionary tale about threats and risks of digital obsessions and the loss of CTRL (Control) over personal life and relationships. This thriller reflects the dark side of technology and ensures the miseries of life without using it. While it might serve to raise awareness about our extreme dependency on fraudulent websites and applications unwittingly, I strongly feel that the climax of the story could have been much more potent if the lead character, instead of miserably returning to the digital trap, brought hope to the Gen Z for making their informed decisions. The real issue is not just highlighting the dark side of technology but raising awareness and empowering individuals to navigate it safely. Diving into the digital world and falling prey to its dangers, even when aware of its risks, indicates a psychological challenge or a critical cognitive issue. The key is to acquire more knowledge and tools to protect oneself.

This thriller compelled me to share my thoughts about privacy concerns in the digital and AI age and the need for digital literacy, especially during Media and Information Literacy Week from October 24–31, 2024. To me, privacy is a complex and multifaceted concept with multiple interpretations, ranging from the right to be left alone to the right to prevent personal data from being disclosed to others. When using social networking sites, you always leave digital footprints, such as your location, emails, photos, search histories, IP addresses, phone numbers, etc. These digital footprints inevitably pose serious threats, leading to privacy concerns. I’ve recently supervised a PhD dissertation at the University of Punjab, Lahore, titled ‘Usage of social networking sites and privacy concerns: Analysing dissonance among university students through the Privacy Calculus Approach in Pakistan.’ This study investigated the digital hygiene of Gen Z across all four provinces, revealing significant insights into their privacy concerns and behaviours in the digital age. I also supervised another PhD dissertation titled ‘Digital Media Literacy and Emerging Global Trends: An Exploratory Study of Youth in Pakistan.’ This research highlighted that while Gen Z is media-savvy, they lack a critical understanding of digital media and AI tools and their effects on their lives. Both dissertations, which focus on privacy concerns and media literacy skills in Pakistan, are the pioneering studies in these domains.

Based on the findings from these dissertations, which primarily focus on the young generation and the insights from intellectuals in Pakistan, it is essential to take drastic measures and initiate an extensive and comprehensive process to enhance digital literacy in Pakistan immediately. Over the past decade, the rise of digital media in Pakistan has been particularly notable. As of February 2024 statistics, there were 111 million internet users in the country, with an internet penetration rate of 45.7%. Nearly 71.7 million users had social media accounts in January 2024, accounting for 29.5% of the total population. The most popular social media platforms include Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, X, and TikTok are the platforms that consumers actively use for self-expression. Considering these facts about the digital landscape in Pakistan, a multi-pronged strategy is required to introduce the pedagogies that provide digital literacy and enable youth to critically comprehend the nature and effects of their digital diet and consumption.

Beyond privacy concerns and digital deception, several other issues include deepfake, misinformation, disinformation, cyber theft, phishing, malware, ransomware, identity theft, data breach, social engineering, corporate monopoly, and more. Addressing these pressing issues immediately in the country is crucial for empowering the public to use digital platforms safely and responsibly. Pakistan requires a multifaceted approach to enhance digital literacy among its people. Therefore, as an academician of Media and Journalism Studies, I propose a set of guidelines to help all the stakeholders design a comprehensive strategy to improve digital literacy in Pakistan.

First, it is imperative to incorporate a dedicated course focusing on ‘Digital Literacy’ in the national curriculum at all educational levels. I particularly emphasise adding this course to primary and higher secondary school curricula. This course aims to teach students the proper usage of digital platforms and digital and AI tools and how to access, evaluate, and synthesise the vast amount of online information available. Moreover, it will also focus on practising safe and responsible online behaviours. Implementing this compulsory course from university to school levels will drastically improve digital hygiene as the students can analyse their digital diet and protect themselves effectively.

Second, another essential step that the government must take is to initiate teacher training programmes. Their professional development will help them incorporate digital tools into their teaching methods, empowering their students to become digitally equipped. Teachers and students can be attracted by using gamification and interactive learning methods, such as educational games, to make digital literacy education more engaging, fulfilling, and gratifying. In addition, parent guide programmes should be launched to guide and educate parents about new technology and internet safety and to improve their communication skills in discussing safe internet usage with their children. Schools can play a significant role by developing a bond between teachers, students, and parents, ultimately fostering a safe cyber environment for young children.

Third, the government must launch nationwide public awareness campaigns about the importance of digital literacy in the country with the same intensity as those of Covid-19 vaccination. Using various media channels, including television, radio, newspapers, social media networking applications, and video games for public service announcements can undoubtedly reach the audience to increase awareness. Endorsements from showbiz celebrities or famous public figures can also play an essential role in these campaigns. Their impact can boost the message’s reach and engage a broader audience, making the campaigns more successful.

Fourth, community centres must be established to offer courses on digital skills and internet safety tools, particularly for those who aren’t or can’t be enrolled in formal education. In Pakistan, the English language is a barrier for ordinary people with low literacy levels. Therefore, the content in the courses offered by the community centres must be in the local language to overcome this barrier and ensure people feel comfortable comprehending the messages of digital literacy.

Fifth, digital literacy can also be enhanced by reducing the digital divide among different classes in the country. It is essential to ensure that all digital literacy programmes reach marginalised and underprivileged communities, such as women, individuals with disabilities, and people from rural areas, etc. Collaborating with mobile and technology companies to provide resources and expertise can reduce the digital divide. These private-public partnerships and collaborations can help access digital tools and gadgets, develop educational modules, and offer internships for hands-on experience.

Finally, a mobile application can be developed that offers digital literacy resources, tutorials, and workshops free of cost. It can also be an effective source to empower people from underprivileged groups to learn at their convenience. Daily, we hear stories of misinformation, cyber thefts, digital frauds, and fake identities, yet the proper line of action is still missing. We frequently read that digital media platforms must be held accountable and regulated. Platforms must opt for algorithm transparency. I can’t agree more, but I believe there is another side to the story. It’s time to enable people to know fact-checking and develop the habit of verifying the source and credibility of any digital platform before sharing their data. If they come across something in their echo chambers, they must know what is hygienic to grasp or what to discard.

Moreover, no matter how many laws are implemented to deal with cyberspace, stopping someone from using specific tools and platforms is not a sustainable solution in the AI age, where we value freedom of expression, inclusivity, democracy, and equal participation. Instead, it’s time to sensitise everyone and raise awareness about their ethical responsibility to use the internet safely. The days of measuring the literacy level of Pakistan are gone. Now is the time to make our country digitally literate.

Dr. Ayesha Ashfaq

The writer is the chairperson and associate professor at the Department of Media & Development Communication, University of the Punjab, Lahore.