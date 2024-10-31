Diwali celebrations at Krishna Mandir tomorrow

LAHORE - The Diwali will be celebrated on tomorrow (Friday, November 1) with the central event hosted by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) at Krishna Mandir, on Ravi Road. Deputy Secretary Shrines Amjad Altaf Awan stated that arrangements had been made to ensure the event’s success with security protocols for safety of attendees. The celebrations at Krishna Mandir will bring together hundreds from the Hindu community with prominent religious, political, and minority leaders. The temple has been decorated with vibrant lights, creating a captivating atmosphere in preparation for the festivities.