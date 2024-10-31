DPM Dar expresses satisfaction over sugar stock availability

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed satisfaction on the current stock of sugar available and stability of sugar price in the domestic market.

He chaired the 1st meeting of the Cabinet committee on monitoring sugar exports and directed that next production season should commence not later than 21st November to maintain ample stock of sugar in the country, a press release of the office of Deputy Prime Minister said. The committee was informed that up till now around US$ 120 million foreign exchange has been earned by export of surplus sugar. Separately, the DPM/FM chaired 13th meeting of steering committee on airports outsourcing.

The meeting reviewed progress on technical evaluation by Intl Finance Corporation of the bids received and directed authorities to complete bidding process in a transparent and expeditious manner by 7 November.