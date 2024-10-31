Thursday, October 31, 2024
Dr Shazia Bashir appointed as 6th VC GCWUS

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Prof Dr Shazia Bashir has been appointed as the sixth vice chancellor (VC) of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS). According to a spokesperson, after the notification, issued by the Higher Education Department, she has assumed charge of her post. Earlier, Dr Shazia Bashir has the honour of being the first woman vice chancellor of Government College University Lahore. She did her Masters in Physics from Government College Lahore and MPhil from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore. She completed her PhD degree from the Technical University of Vienna (Austria), and she has written 150 research papers in international journals. Dr Shazia was also the Dean of Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences of GC University Lahore, said the spokesperson. On her arrival at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi warmly welcomed her and congratulated her on assuming the post. Registrar GCWUS Prof Dr Ilyas, Treasurer Prof Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj, Controller Malik Gulshan Aslam, Prof Dr Tariq, Prof Dr Ashfaq, Dr Afzal Butt and all heads of departments congratulated Prof Dr Shazia Bashir on assuming the VC office.

Our Staff Reporter

