Thursday, October 31, 2024
Dry weather likely in most parts of country; cold in hilly areas:PMD

October 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.  While cold weather is expected in hilly areas during morning or night.  According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh.  However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Islamabad (A/P 09mm, Bokra 02, City 01), Murree 07, Attock 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Kacheri) 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 09, Astore 03, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 09, Dir (upper), Malam Jabba 09, Saidu Sharif 01, Kashmir, Muzaffarabad (City 03, A/P 01), Garhi Dupatta 02 and Rawalakot 01mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi, Tandojam 40V, Mithi, Hyderabad, Lasbela, Turbat and Shaheed Benazirabad 39C.

