ECP reminds MPs to submit yearly asset statements

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The top election regulatory body (ECP) has drawn the attention of the Members of the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies to submit yearly statements of assets and liabilities to the Election Commission by 31st December.

The electoral watchdog asked for yearly statements of assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 13th day of June on Form-B for the financial years 2023-2024 being a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017. According to the submission of statement of assets and liabilities, every Member of an Assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before 31st December each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

