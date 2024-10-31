Every child must receive polio drops, says Commissioner

KARACHI - The government, city administration, and global partners are working together to eradicate polio from the city, aiming for 100 percent coverage and ensuring no child misses polio vaccination to eradicate the polio virus in the city. Karachi Commissioner, Syed Hasan Naqvi, visited Natha Khan Shah Faisal Town on Wednesday to review the polio vaccination campaign. He met with polio teams, received briefings from relevant officers, and made crucial decisions to make the campaign effective. He emphasised that every child must receive polio drops, considering it a national priority. He made important decisions during the visit to review the drive for making it effective. He asked all Deputy Commissioners to visit their respective districts daily to review the campaign’s progress and submit daily reports to the office of commissioner. He also decided that Polio Workers will be appointed from local areas to ensure familiarity with the community, increasing the campaign’s effectiveness. It was also decided that the Special attention will be given to 378 children in UC Natha Khan Shah faisal Town who missed vaccination, including 146 who refused . Commissioner Karachi directed the deputy commissioners to form polio support teams comprising elected representatives, community members, leaders, and officers/officials from various government departments to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign. Each team member will be assigned specific tasks to persuade hesitant or missed children to receive polio vaccinations, with the support of teams and elected representatives. The Commissioner emphasized that the campaign’s success hinges on achieving 100% coverage, ensuring no child misses polio drops. He stressed that every child must receive polio drops to eradicate polio. DC korangi Masood Bhutto ,Assistant Commissioner Shah Faisal Naimatullah chacher Coordinator, Commissioner Karachi Polio force Saud Yaqoob Khoso and District Health Officer Shah Muhammad Sheikh were present among othrs on this occasion.