Ex-Nazim’s two sons, nephew shot dead in Pabbi

Peshawar - At least three individuals, including two sons of former Nazim Malik Jamal Shah of Wazir Garhi and his nephew, were killed in a shooting incident in the Dag Behsud area of Pabbi tehsil on Wednesday.

According to Pabbi police, armed assailants opened fire on the victims’ vehicle, resulting in their deaths. The deceased were identified as the former Nazim’s two sons and his nephew. Their bodies were subsequently transferred to Mian Arshad Hussain Shaheed Hospital for a medico-legal examination.

Police reported that Malik Jamal Shah had a longstanding family feud with an individual named Gul Haji, and authorities suspect the incident was linked to this ongoing enmity. Area police team arrived at the scene to gather evidence for the investigation.

A search operation has been initiated to apprehend the culprits involved in the shooting.