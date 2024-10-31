Finance ministry projects inflation at 6-7pc in Oct, 5.5-6.5pc in Nov

ISLAMABAD - The ministry of finance has projected that inflation would further ease and to remain within range of 6-7 percent in October and further down to 5.5 – 6.5 percent by November 2024.

During Jul-September FY2025, CPI Inflation stood at 9.2 percent while it was 29.0 percent in the same period last year. The CPI inflation in September 2024 was recorded at 6.9 percent - lowest level in 44 months, compared to 9.6 percent in the previous month and 31.4 percent in September 2024. “It is expected that inflation will remain within range of 6-7% in October and further down to 5.5 – 6.5% by November 2024,” the ministry stated in its monthly report for November 2024.

LSM continues to show mixed signals, with YoY growth remaining negative, yet MoM growth indicating signs of recovery. Industrial output is gradually stabilizing, and key sectors are beginning to ramp up production. Although challenges persist, particularly in the domestic market, the outlook remains cautiously optimistic. The positive monthly growth suggests momentum could gather in the coming months, supported by a favorable economic environment at both domestic and external fronts. Economic recovery will take advantage of declining inflation and continuation of fiscal consolidation in coming months.

On the agriculture front, although the cotton production remains a concern, the sector’s push toward mechanization and better resource management offers a promising outlook for FY2025. This trend aligns with the government’s broader vision of promoting sustainable agricultural growth through technological advancement. External sector stability sustained during Q1 FY2025. Imports are reasonably increasing and providing impetus to economic recovery. Based on the currently observed trend, it is anticipated that in October 2024, the exports will remain within range of $2.5-2.8 billion, imports $4.5-4.9 billion and worker’s remittances $2.8-3.3 billion.

During Jul-Aug FY2025, the net federal revenues grew by 20.8 percent to Rs 986.7 billion from Rs 816.6 billion same period last year. Both tax and non-tax revenues increased by 20.8 percent and 20.6 percent, respectively. The main contributor to non-tax revenues was the petroleum levy which surged by 19.6 percent to Rs 168.3 billion from Rs.140.7 billion last year. Whereas total expenditures grew by 3.1 percent to Rs 1,635.5 billion during Jul-Aug FY2025 against Rs 1,585.7 billion last year. The mark up expenditure declined by 6.3 percent owing to the gradual decline in the policy rate. Consequently, the fiscal deficit reduced to 0.7 percent of GDP as against 0.8 percent of GDP last year. Additionally, the primary balance recorded a surplus of 0.05 percent of GDP. During Jul-Sep FY2025, the FBR net tax collection grew by 25.5 percent to Rs 2,562.9 billion as compared to Rs 2,041.5 billion same period last year. In September 2024, FBR collected 32.7 percent more taxes to reach Rs1,107 billion from Rs 834 billion in September 2023.

The external account position improved due to notable increase in exports and remittances notwithstanding increase in imports. During Jul Sep FY2025, the current account deficit shrank to $ 0.1 billion compared to $ 1.2 billion last year. However, current account recorded surplus for the second consecutive month in September 2024. “Pakistan’s economy has demonstrated sustained recovery during first quarter of FY2025. Stability in both the fiscal and external sectors has been maintained, supported by significant financial inflows. Pakistan has received first tranche of US$ 1.03 billion under IMF EFF programme, reinforcing macroeconomic stability. Moreover, successful hosting of SCO summit 2024 in Pakistan are paving the way for business and market confidence. In the wake of positive developments, economy will continue to observe sustainable economic recovery in the coming months,” the report stated.

During FY2025 (Jul-Sep), imports of agricultural machinery increased by 115.9 percent to $29.7 million. Urea offtake during Kharif 2024 was recorded at 2,746 thousand tonnes while DAP offtake stood at 642 thousand tonnes. Overall fertilizer production during Jul-Sep FY2025 increased by 3.7 percent to 2.45m tons compared to last year. During Kharif-2024, water availability remained satisfactory During Jul-Aug FY2025, the production of wheat threshers increased by 22.8 percent compared to last year. All these factors will positively impact growth of agriculture sector.