Thursday, October 31, 2024
Foreign office 'Surprised' by Chinese Ambassador's remarks on security issues

Foreign office 'Surprised' by Chinese Ambassador's remarks on security issues
Web Desk
5:21 PM | October 31, 2024
The Foreign Office expressed "surprise" on Thursday at recent comments made by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong regarding security issues in Pakistan, calling his statement "inconsistent with Islamabad and Beijing's diplomatic tradition."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, addressing a weekly press briefing, emphasized that Chinese nationals in Pakistan are “important guests” and reassured that Pakistan is committed to safeguarding Chinese citizens, companies, and projects within its borders. Baloch also noted that Pakistan has kept China informed on investigations into previous attacks on Chinese nationals.

The reaction follows Ambassador Jiang's statement, reported by Matrix Media, in which he termed recent attacks on Chinese nationals as "unacceptable," urging Pakistan to adopt "effective remedial measures" to prevent further incidents and ensure justice.

