Gold prices drop in Pakistan by Rs700 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan fell by Rs700 to Rs287,200 per tola on Thursday, with a similar decline seen internationally, where gold dropped by $7 to $2,777 per ounce.

The price for 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 to Rs246,228, while 22 karat gold dipped to Rs225,709 for 10 grams.

In contrast, silver prices rose, with per tola silver increasing by Rs100 to Rs3,450. The price of 10 grams of silver also climbed by Rs85.73 to Rs2,957.81, bringing one gram of silver to Rs311.22.