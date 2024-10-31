Thursday, October 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold prices drop in Pakistan by Rs700 per tola

Gold prices drop in Pakistan by Rs700 per tola
Web Desk
9:31 PM | October 31, 2024
Business

The price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan fell by Rs700 to Rs287,200 per tola on Thursday, with a similar decline seen internationally, where gold dropped by $7 to $2,777 per ounce.

The price for 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 to Rs246,228, while 22 karat gold dipped to Rs225,709 for 10 grams.

In contrast, silver prices rose, with per tola silver increasing by Rs100 to Rs3,450. The price of 10 grams of silver also climbed by Rs85.73 to Rs2,957.81, bringing one gram of silver to Rs311.22.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1730354492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024