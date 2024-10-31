Thursday, October 31, 2024
Govt reviving tourism activities in Peshawar: KP CM aide

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb, has stated that the provincial government is reviving Peshawar, the city of flowers, as a center for tourism activities with renewed vigour.

He noted that with the increase in tourism activities in the province, more visitors will be attracted to experience its cultural and heritage richness. Peshawar is renowned for its ancient history, which draws tourists from around the globe.

He shared these views during a meeting with Farida Tariq Nishtar from the Pakistan Bloom and Floral Art Society and Coordinator Fauzia Inayat regarding the arrangements for Pakistan Bloom 2024. The Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Tashfeen Haider, Event Manager Hasina Shaukat, and other officials were also present.

Zahid Chanzeb further emphasized that restoring Peshawar’s heritage sites and organizing tourism activities is essential to attracting tourists from across the country and around the world, providing insights into the province’s rich heritage and culture. He commended the decision to hold Pakistan Bloom 2024 at Peshawar’s historical heritage sites as a commendable initiative. Farida Tariq mentioned that this year’s event theme will feature Peshawar’s cultural heritage showcased through floral displays, with plans to hold the event in November.

