Govt wants to make Pakistan hub of Information Technology: Shaza Fatima

KARACHI - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja Wednesday said that the government wanted to make Pakistan hub of information technology. Addressing an event the Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2024 officially launched here, she said special attention was being paid to cybersecurity. Organised by Ignite under the auspices of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, this flagship event marks the beginning of a nationwide series that will see 521 teams from across Pakistan competing in cybersecurity challenges designed to identify, nurture, and promote local talent in this critical field. Shaza Fatima Khawaja also expressed her gratitude to all participants, partner organizations, organizers who contributed to the success of the Karachi launch. “Events like the Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon are instrumental in developing an ecosystem of innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity,” said Shaza Khawaja. She further said, “I am proud to share that Pakistan has been recognized in the Top Tier-1 (Role-Modelling) of the ITU-Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI_V5) 2024, reflecting our nation’s strides in strengthening cybersecurity and resilience. This milestone is a testament to the Ministry’s leadership and the dedicated efforts of stakeholders across government, industry, academia, and law enforcement agencies.” Secretary IT & Telecom, Zarrar Hasham Khan, highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to developing national cybersecurity expertise and capabilities.

“The Ministry of IT & Telecom remains steadfast in its pursuit of initiatives that support cybersecurity talent development and innovation across Pakistan. Events like the Cybersecurity Hackathon help foster a secure digital environment while providing vital skills and opportunities for our young cybersecurity professionals,” said he said. “It is through such initiatives that we build not only a skilled workforce but also a resilient digital infrastructure that will serve as the backbone of Pakistan’s digital future.”

CEO of Ignite, Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, emphasized the organization’s role in establishing the Hackathon as a national brand for cybersecurity talent identification and workforce readiness.

“The Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon has become a singular, national platform for cultivating cybersecurity expertise in Pakistan,” said he added.

“This year, we conducted cybersecurity awareness sessions and practical training workshops in 16 cities, resulting in over 3,000 individuals completing hands-on cybersecurity training. The launch event in Karachi represents our vision to create a future-ready cybersecurity workforce that will defend Pakistan’s digital borders.”

Aijaz Shaikh also acknowledged the participation of Pakistan’s cybersecurity talent on international stages, stating, “It’s exciting to see that our top hackathon teams are representing Pakistan at global events like Blackhat in Saudi Arabia. Such exposure is invaluable and aligns with our vision to put Pakistani talent on the global map.”

As the Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon series begins with its launch in Karachi, it sets a powerful precedent for the events to come, providing essential insights and skills to participants, preparing them to meet evolving cyber threats.

As Pakistan advances further into digital transformation, both public and private stakeholders recognize the need for continuous collaboration, rigorous training, and proactive cybersecurity measures.

The Ministry of IT & Telecom, together with Ignite, remains committed to nurturing a resilient digital ecosystem through initiatives like the Hackathon, ensuring Pakistan’s place in the global cybersecurity landscape. The event closed with high praise for the teams, participants, and organizers whose dedication and hard work have made the Hackathon launch a significant milestone for Pakistan’s cybersecurity development.