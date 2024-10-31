Thursday, October 31, 2024
Health CEO inspects polio drive in Cholistan

Staff Reporter
October 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR - The five-day polio vaccination campaign has been ongoing across the district since October 28. During this period, over 824,000 children under the age of five will be administered polio vaccination drops. In this regard, administrative officers, Health Department officials, and other departmental officers are actively monitoring the performance of polio teams in the field. CEO Health Dr Aamir Bashir inspected the performance of polio teams by visiting remote areas of Cholistan. He reviewed the administration of polio drops and vitamin capsules to children under five. The CEO Health visited the areas of Basti Mirana and Basti Derawar in Union Council Derawar Fort, as well as the Toba Jat in Union Council Mirana, to assess the administration of polio drops by the teams to children under five.

Staff Reporter

