Thursday, October 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IESCO continues to hold open courts

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan while giving the details of the open courts held in all operation sub divisions on a daily basis said that during the open courts held from July 15, 2024, we received 850 complaints of over billing, 1434 of defective meters, 7,895 of power failures, 78 of defective transformers, 2,526 of new connections and 20,908 miscellaneous complaints. Total 33,682 complaints received and our teams managed redressal of 33,691 complaints while necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned offices for immediate resolution of 9 pending complaints. 

Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan has said that the open courts are a reflection of the performance of the officers and staff and because of them, a relationship of trust and friendship is being established between the institution and the respected customers and we will continue this relationship successfully. While issuing instructions to the field formations, he said that a professional and friendly attitude should be taken with the customers participating in the open courts, and proper seating and clean drinking water should also be arranged for them.

Health CEO inspects polio drive in Cholistan

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1730354492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024