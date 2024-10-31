IESCO continues to hold open courts

ISLAMABAD - IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan while giving the details of the open courts held in all operation sub divisions on a daily basis said that during the open courts held from July 15, 2024, we received 850 complaints of over billing, 1434 of defective meters, 7,895 of power failures, 78 of defective transformers, 2,526 of new connections and 20,908 miscellaneous complaints. Total 33,682 complaints received and our teams managed redressal of 33,691 complaints while necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned offices for immediate resolution of 9 pending complaints.

Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan has said that the open courts are a reflection of the performance of the officers and staff and because of them, a relationship of trust and friendship is being established between the institution and the respected customers and we will continue this relationship successfully. While issuing instructions to the field formations, he said that a professional and friendly attitude should be taken with the customers participating in the open courts, and proper seating and clean drinking water should also be arranged for them.