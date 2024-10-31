IG motorway police host high achievers children

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, Salman Chaudhry, emphasized the role of parents and teachers in the success and exceptional achievements of the children of Motorway Police officers and employees. He said that every effort will be made to encourage the youth at all levels for a bright future. Agreements have been made with prestigious educational institutions across the country to provide scholarships for outstanding students among Motorway Police employees and children so they can secure admissions in top institutions.

He shared these views while addressing a special ceremony at the Central Police Office. The event was organized to honor the achievements of Mohammad Zaim Haider, son of Motorway Police Assistant Muhammad Nadeem Haider, who recently joined the Pakistan Air Force as a GD pilot and Junaid Iqbal son of Motorway Police Head Constable Naveed Iqbal, who won a gold medal in the international Cambrian Patrol competition held in Wales, UK. Junaid is currently serving in the Pakistan Army.

The ceremony celebrated the children of Motorway Police officers and employees who have made notable achievements in their professional lives, bringing pride to their parents and Pakistan on a global scale. IG Salman Chaudhry awarded prizes to these high-achieving children and presented gifts to their parents in recognition of their support and encouragement.

He further stated that the success of these children is attributed not only to their teachers but also to the dedication and hard work of their parents. He congratulated the officers and employees of Motorway Police who, despite facing challenging circumstances, played a significant role in enhancing their children’s educational and professional capabilities.