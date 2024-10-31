Thursday, October 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IG motorway police host high achievers children

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, Salman Chaudhry, emphasized the role of parents and teachers in the success and exceptional achievements of the children of Motorway Police officers and employees. He said that every effort will be made to encourage the youth at all levels for a bright future. Agreements have been made with prestigious educational institutions across the country to provide scholarships for outstanding students among Motorway Police employees and children so they can secure admissions in top institutions.

He shared these views while addressing a special ceremony at the Central Police Office. The event was organized to honor the achievements of Mohammad Zaim Haider, son of Motorway Police Assistant Muhammad Nadeem Haider, who recently joined the Pakistan Air Force as a GD pilot and Junaid Iqbal son of Motorway Police Head Constable Naveed Iqbal, who won a gold medal in the international Cambrian Patrol competition held in Wales, UK. Junaid is currently serving in the Pakistan Army.

Health CEO inspects polio drive in Cholistan

The ceremony celebrated the children of Motorway Police officers and employees who have made notable achievements in their professional lives, bringing pride to their parents and Pakistan on a global scale. IG Salman Chaudhry awarded prizes to these high-achieving children and presented gifts to their parents in recognition of their support and encouragement.

He further stated that the success of these children is attributed not only to their teachers but also to the dedication and hard work of their parents. He congratulated the officers and employees of Motorway Police who, despite facing challenging circumstances, played a significant role in enhancing their children’s educational and professional capabilities.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1730264634.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024