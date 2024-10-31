IHC displeased with ATC judge for night-time remand in Swati case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday expressed annoyance over the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain while hearing a petition against granting of physical remand of PTI leader Azam Swati at night time. The IHC bench also directed to place the affidavit of Swati’s counsel before the on Thursday (today). The bench further directed the Additional Registrar (Judicial) to inquire into the matter as to how notices issued day before yesterday were not served on the office of the Federal Prosecutor General’s office.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, hearing the case, remarked that they had written to the member inspection team to send back judge Abual Hasnat, but he is still working here.

Addressing additional attorney general, Justice Aurangzeb criticized that this judge used to give dates after passing orders but later on dismiss the bails. The IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the directions while hearing a petition challenging Azam Swati’s physical remand. State counsel appeared before the court and submitted that the matter was to be dealt with by the federal prosecutor general’s office. The bench wrote in his written order, “The Additional Registrar (Judicial) of this court shall inquire into the matter as to how notices issued day before yesterday were not served on the office of the Federal Prosecutor General’s office.”

The IHC bench said, “The petitioner’s case is that all the said FIRs were registered on October 4 and 5 and once the petitioner was arrested on October 5, his successive remand in each FIR one after the other was not permissible because the petitioner would be deemed to have been arrested in all the FIRs as per the law laid down by this court in the judgment dated 19th Sept, 2023 passed by this court in writ petition No.2733/2023, titled Muhammad Ali Wazir Vs Federation of Pakistan as well as the judgment dated 26th August, 2024 passed by this court in writ petition No.1812/2022 and connected matters.”

It added, “We are sanguine that a copy of the said affidavit be placed before the presiding officer of Special Court-I (Anti-Terrorism), Islamabad for his comments, which shall be placed before this court on the next date of hearing, which is fixed for tomorrow (31.10.2024).” Through the instant criminal revision petition, the petitioner, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, impugned order dated 23.10.2024, whereby the Judge, Special Court-I (Anti- Terrorism), Islamabad granted physical remand of the petitioner for a period of nine days in case FIR No.799/2024, dated 04.10.2024. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that in compliance with the order dated 11.10.2024 passed in writ petition No.3007/2024, the Islamabad Police provided a list of 12 FIRs registered against the petitioner; that according to the said list, most of the FIRs were registered on 05.10.2024 and 04.10.2024. The counsel said that after the petitioner was granted bail in the FIR in which he was arrested, he would be arrested again in other pre-registered FIRs so as to continue his deprivation of liberty; that this pattern continued and again after being granted bail, he is being arrested in FIR No.799/2024.

He further said that superior courts deprecated the practice of successive arrests in FIRs that have already been registered; that the practice that has been adopted with respect to the petitioner is contrary to the law laid down by this court in writ petition No.2733/2023, titled Muhammad Ali Wazir Vs. Federation of Pakistan as well as the judgment dated 26.08.2024 passed by this court in writ petition No.1812/2022 and connected matters. The counsel also submitted that the last remand that was granted by the Judge, Special Court-I (Anti-Terrorism), Islamabad was at 07:00 pm; that the affidavit of the counsel, in whose presence such remand order was granted, would be produced before the court and that the Judge, Special Court-I (Anti-Terrorism), Islamabad by allowing physical remand has gone contrary to the law laid down by the superior Courts that in pre- registered FIRs, successive arrests are not possible.