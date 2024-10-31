IHC orders Jail authorities to ensure Imran Khan receives facilities as per prison manual

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed jail authorities to provide Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman with facilities by prison regulations, cautioning against future petitions over visitation concerns.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, seeking improved jail conditions for her brother, IHC Justice Arbab Muhammad Jahangir was informed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jails that the PTI leader had been granted all the entitlements outlined in jail rules, including visitation rights. The DIG also confirmed that meetings with Khan’s legal team and family members had resumed as of the previous day.

In a related hearing, Ali Amin Gandapur requested court approval to visit the PTI chairman. The deputy superintendent assured the court that there were no restrictions on such meetings and explained that a coordinator had been designated by Khan to manage and schedule visitations.

Justice Jahangir directed the deputy superintendent to prevent any recurrence of complaints over access, emphasizing that related matters should not escalate to court in the future.