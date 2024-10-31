IHC suspends three days remand granted by ATC in Imaan Mazari case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday suspended Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) order of granting three-day physical remand of activist Imaan Mazari Advocate and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq, and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz conducted hearing of the petition moved by Zainab Janjua advocate. After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench suspended the ATC’s order and sought report till Thursday (today). The anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad Tuesday handed custody of lawyer and rights activist Imaan Mazari-Hazir and her spouse Hadi Ali Chattha on a three-day physical remand for allegedly interfering in government protocol and removing security barriers. The prosecutor had requested a longer, 30-day remand to carry out a comprehensive investigation, including video analysis and voice matching. The prosecution cited concerns for the safety of international guests, likening the situation to prior attacks on foreign sports teams, such as the Sri Lankan team attack.

They argued that the incident had created security vulnerabilities and justified terrorism charges. Qaiser Imam, representing the defence, questioned the need for such a lengthy remand, especially when the individuals allegedly involved in the confrontation were in plainclothes, casting doubt on whether they could be clearly identified as officials. After hearing both sides, ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain approved three-day physical remand for both Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali. The capital police on Monday arrested them on terrorism charges after the couple engaged in an altercation with the traffic police officials who had barricaded the route near Zero Point to ensure the safe movement of the English cricket team. The FIR was registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act along with sections 506 ii (punishment for criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the PPC.