Industrial tariff continuously declining, Nepra informed

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has been informed that the industrial tariff is continuously declining and has recorded a decrease of around Rs9 per unit during last threew months.

The regulator was also informed that despite reduction in monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments, there is no chance that the Quarterly Tariff Adjustments, for the first quarter of the FY2024-25, will go into negative spectrum. The impact of QTA will remain at zero or 1 to 2 paisa per unit, official of CPPA-G said.

In a public hearing on the CPPA-G petition, conducted by Nepra, the regulator said the distribution companies have sought the authority approval to pass on relief of Re0.71 per unit to electricity consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment for month of September 2024. CPPA-G argued that since reference fuel charges for September 2024 was Rs 9.8006 per unit while actual fuel charges were Rs9.0949 per unit, hence, negative adjustment of Re0.7057 per unit be granted. The CPPA-G had also requested to allow recovery of previous adjustments of Rs7.5 billion from power consumers.

The Nepra official said that the consumers may have a relief of Rs 8.5 billion. An intervener said that despite commitment from the government, the industrial tariff, which had gone down, has started to increase again. He said that the main reason for the decline was the high tariff of Baggase power plants, which was above the cost of local coal. Similarly, low power generation from local coal, high cost of LNG generation and closure of Neelum Jhelum also increased the tariff.

However, the question was contested by the CPPA-G official, who said that industrial power tariff was decreased by approximately Rs 9 per unit during the last three months. He said that in July the industrial tariff, inclusive of taxes and QTA, was Rs58.55 per unit which has gone down to Rs 49.88 per unit during September. The hearing was informed that industries have devised a new strategy to avoid high electricity tariff at peak hours and are resorting to shutting down their operation which has resulted shifting of the peak hours from midnight to 1am. Peak demand stood at 16000MW during mid night time that reduced to 13000MW in morning time, said official of the Central Power Purchasing Agency while briefing hearing of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and added that peak hours have shifted from midnight to 1 am due to solarization and reduction in demand. The power regulator said that reduction would be applicable to all customers of power distribution companies (discos) except lifeline, prepaid customers and electric vehicle charging stations.

The interveners gave their arguments and raised several questions over efficiency of power companies. It was informed that more electricity was generated from hydro and nuclear fuel in September compared to other sources of power generation. However, due to the closure of Neelum Jhelum hydropower plant, the generation of hydroelectric power was less than the reference generation allowed by Nepra. It was further informed that less power was generated from some coal-fired power plants, against the reference generation, that led to several questions by the power regulator. What are the reasons and why this has happened that less power has been generated from coal resources, Nepra questioned. However, concerned officials failed to satisfy Nepra. Chairman Nepra said that the plant has been on outage as per its schedule. Chairman said that “I am sorry that the authorities do not come prepared”. The regulator has reserved judgment and will release it later.