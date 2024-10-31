Islamabad ATC grants bail to lawyer Imaan Mazari, husband

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted bail to prominent lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, who were detained on charges of interfering in government operations.

Following an earlier judicial remand ordered by the Islamabad High Court in a related “security breach” case, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard their bail plea on Thursday.

Despite opposition from Prosecutor Raja Naveed, the court approved the bail, requiring the couple to submit surety bonds of Rs20,000 each.