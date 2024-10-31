Thursday, October 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Islamabad ATC grants bail to lawyer Imaan Mazari, husband

Islamabad ATC grants bail to lawyer Imaan Mazari, husband
Web Desk
5:19 PM | October 31, 2024
National

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted bail to prominent lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, who were detained on charges of interfering in government operations.

Following an earlier judicial remand ordered by the Islamabad High Court in a related “security breach” case, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard their bail plea on Thursday.

Despite opposition from Prosecutor Raja Naveed, the court approved the bail, requiring the couple to submit surety bonds of Rs20,000 each.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1730354492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024