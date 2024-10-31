IUB VC terms Honahaar Scholarship gift for students of South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR - Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran said on Wednesday that “Honahaar Scholarship” programme by chief minister Punjab was the best way to give students access to higher education across the province. He said that thousands of students would benefit from the scheme, which was the best gift for youth of South Punjab. The students of Islamia University Bahawalpur and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan were actively participating in these scholarships. The VC appreciated the efforts of directorate of financial assistance team for conducting interviews and other activities for the chief minister Honahaar Scholarship programme. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency and efficiency in the processes. The verification of documents and interviews were held at Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus under the chief minister’s Honahaar Scholarship programme.