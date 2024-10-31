Joint Commission meets to address NW gas resources issues

Peshawar - An introductory meeting of the Provincial Joint Commission, formed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address matters related to recently discovered petroleum and gas resources in North Waziristan, was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The meeting was attended by elected members of the National and Provincial Assemblies from North Waziristan, senior officials of the energy department, divisional administration, representatives from 11 Corps, SNGPL, Mari Petroleum Company, and other relevant institutions. Senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Petroleum joined via video link.

The Provincial Joint Commission was established to protect the local population’s rights regarding the revenue and royalty from North Waziristan’s natural resources, ensuring fair and equitable distribution and utilization of development funds. The commission will also formulate long-term policies for resource management, coordinating among district and tehsil committees, provincial and federal governments, and other stakeholders.

Chief Minister Gandapur directed the commission to swiftly proceed under established guidelines, emphasizing the need for prompt formation of district and tehsil-level committees inclusive of local representatives, community elders, and administration officials. He urged the commission to present recommendations within fifteen days after consulting with the local community.

He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to meet the local population’s legitimate demands, while matters requiring federal attention would be addressed with the appropriate federal authorities. He highlighted that delays in such projects are counterproductive, stressing the importance of a conducive environment for investors in the province.

The Chief Minister noted that North Waziristan’s gas production would yield an annual royalty of five billion rupees, with 15% allocated for the development of the producing district. He also underscored ongoing efforts to provide employment and vocational training for local youth, instructing TEVTA to establish a training center in North Waziristan to equip young people with market-based skills.

He assured that input from local leaders will guide development projects, affirming the government’s commitment to North Waziristan’s progress.