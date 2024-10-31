Kindness in workplace 

Even in the modern world, many believe that being aggressive and tough can yield a significant impact on the workplace. The general workplace atmosphere often highly regards a rough, unforgiving attitude as beneficial.

However, disregarding tenderness in professional settings is both careless and demeaning. While compassion and tenderness are often overlooked, they can have a powerful impact on creating a positive, productive work environment.

To begin, let’s consider the value of gentleness from an Islamic perspective. Islam places great emphasis on politeness and gentleness. The Quran and Sunnah offer numerous teachings urging humility, gentleness, and politeness towards all people. Though “gentleness” is a well-known concept in Islam and is encouraged in all areas of life, it’s just as applicable in the workplace.

Several Quranic verses speak to the importance of compassion and a gentle heart when interacting with others. For instance, the Quran states:

(وَقُولُوا لِلنَّاسِ حُسْنًا)

"And speak to people kindly."

This verse clearly instructs believers to use courteous language and maintain politeness in all interactions. The Quran even advises gentleness when addressing adversaries, as shown in another verse:

(فَقُولَا لَهُ قَوْلًا لَّيِّنًا)

"And speak to him with gentle speech."

This verse is part of the story of Prophet Musa (AS), where he was instructed to speak gently to Pharaoh, despite Pharaoh's cruelty and tyranny. This shows that even when addressing opponents, harsh words and scathing remarks are discouraged. Instead, Islam teaches that gentle words can profoundly influence the listener, even those with hardened attitudes.

In addition to Quranic teachings, several Hadiths also highlight the importance of polite and gentle behavior. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

وَالكَلِمَةُ الطَّيِّبَةُ صَدَقَةٌ

"A kind word is a form of charity."

In another Hadith, he emphasized:

مَن كَانَ يُؤْمِنُ بِاللَّهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الآخِرِ فَلْيَقُلْ خَيْرًا أَوْ لِيَصْمُتْ

"Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day should speak a good word or remain silent."

Such teachings underscore the value Islam places on humility and gentleness, encouraging Muslims to embody these traits universally.

Gentle behavior has many benefits in a workplace setting. In today’s fast-paced world, high-stress workloads, tight deadlines, and aggressive management styles can greatly impact employees' mental health. In contrast, when gentleness and compassion are valued, employees feel relaxed, optimistic, and more supported. A culture of compassion and understanding helps alleviate stress and fosters a more productive environment.

Moreover, gentleness is a valuable leadership quality. Gentle leaders are often more respected by their employees, who tend to feel more comfortable, supported, and engaged in their work. Leaders who listen attentively and respond supportively create a positive work culture, boosting employee satisfaction and reducing turnover rates.

Unfortunately, gentle behavior is often undervalued in professional settings. Many assume that kindness is a sign of weakness or that they won’t be respected if they adopt a more lenient tone. However, evidence shows that those who treat others respectfully, listen attentively, and maintain a composed tone are the ones most valued in the workplace.

In conclusion, gentleness is not a weakness but a powerful tool that fosters productivity, a sense of belonging, and improved mental health. Now is the time to recognize the strength of gentle behavior and to promote understanding, care, and compassion within work culture.