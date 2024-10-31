KP CM launches e-fines portal under ‘Digital Mahasil’ initiative

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has achieved another milestone in digital transformation by introducing ‘Digital Mahasil,’ a unified platform for the collection of fines, taxes, and other revenues in the province.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur formally launched the e-fines portal under the ‘Digital Mahasil’ initiative at a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Peshawar. The event was attended by provincial cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries, and officials from KP ITB, with divisional and deputy commissioners joining via video link.

The e-fines portal is currently being piloted in Peshawar and will gradually be extended to other districts in the province. Initially, fines will be collected through the digital portal by district administration departments, with plans to later include tax and revenue collection. The platform can function offline and is designed to prevent forgery, duplication, and errors, ensuring transparency in the collection process. Offenders will receive official notifications of their fines, which will be directly deposited into the government treasury.

Additional features include an AI-based dashboard to track fines and revenue and a QR code feature for online verification of fines and taxes. A digital payment option for online transactions will be introduced in the next phase.

During his address, Chief Minister Gandapur stated that the e-fines portal would facilitate citizens and improve the performance of government departments. He highlighted the government’s commitment to digitizing all sectors under the e-governance policy, calling the portal a significant step in advancing e-governance in the province.

He directed the district administration and relevant departments to ensure the effective use of the portal, emphasizing that digitization aims to enhance transparency and improve public service delivery. He urged provincial departments to diligently uphold their responsibilities to achieve these goals.