KP Food Authority conducts raids in Mardan, Nowshera

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority teams carried out extensive raids against food adulteration in Mardan and Nowshera, seizing a large number of substandard and mislabeled products.

A spice factory and warehouses found in violation of food safety standards were immediately sealed, while further actions under the Food Safety Act are in progress.

According to the spokesperson of the authority, a surprise raid on a spice factory in Mardan’s Sherabad area revealed severe hygiene lapses. The food safety team confiscated 54 cartons of mislabeled spices, 12 kg of non-standard coloring agents, and expired flavorings. The factory was promptly sealed due to unsanitary conditions, mislabeled products, and health risks posed by substandard materials.

Further details revealed that inspections at the Mardan Medical Complex canteen found highly unhygienic conditions, the use of substandard spices, and a lack of necessary certifications, including fitness and operational licenses. As a result, the canteen’s kitchen was sealed on the spot.

Additionally, snack manufacturing units along Swabi Road were inspected, resulting in heavy fines for violations of standard operating procedures. One unit was sealed after authorities discovered 300 kg of expired and mislabeled spices, along with 50 kg of unapproved packaging material.

The spokesperson further detailed that in Nowshera, a late-night checkpoint on Mardan Road led to the seizure of over 1,900 liters of fake and substandard beverages from a vehicle, which were immediately confiscated. The KP Food Authority spokesperson emphasized that stringent fines have been imposed on violators, with ongoing legal actions under the Food Safety Act to uphold consumer safety standards.