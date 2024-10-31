KP govt failed to maintain peace: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government had failed to maintain peace in the province.

Talking to journalists here, the KP Governor expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

“The provincial government has failed to maintain peace. The Chief Minister (Ali Amin Gandapur) is neither showing seriousness nor paying attention to the province’s issues rather, he is only engaged in political activities and protests,” Governor Kundi said.

He said that the federal government must show utmost seriousness in establishing peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kundi said he planned to write a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif within the next couple of days regarding the law and order situation, so that the province’s issues can be documented and the federal government can be compelled to focus on them.

Talking about PTI’s expected rally in Peshawar tomorrow (November 1), Faisal Kundi mentioned that the success of this rally now depends on workers coming from Punjab.

He reminded that, in the past, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s funds were used to launch attacks on Islamabad, but now the situation has changed. Recently, a fire broke out in a factory in Hayatabad, Peshawar, but fire brigade vehicles were unavailable. Kundi said these very fire brigade vehicles were used in protests in Islamabad, where they were seized by the federal government.

He added that he would negotiate with the federal government to have these vehicles returned and questioned who had authorized the use of provincial resources for assaults on Islamabad.

The KP Governor also commented on the recent Supreme Court Bar elections, saying that PTI leadership faced a lack of popularity during these elections in Peshawar and lost.

He said the credit for the 26th Constitutional Amendment goes to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and even Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman acknowledged this.

Kundi hinted that if democratic forces agreed, a 27th Constitutional amendment could also be introduced. He added that reports regarding the health and diet of the PTI founder Imran Khan were satisfactory, and he was facing the consequences of his actions.

“In jail, he should be given the same menu he mentioned during his speech at a rally in the United States,” he added.