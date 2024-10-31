KWSC announces rebate policy for outstanding payments

KARACHI - In a sixth board meeting chaired by Mayor Karachi and Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) approved a rebate policy aimed at easing the payment of outstanding dues for retail consumers. Under this new policy, consumers who settle their dues in a single payment will receive a 35 percent discount, consumers paying within six months will get a 25 percent discount, nine month payments will be eligible for 20 percent, one year payments for 15 percent and payments completed within 15 months will receive a 10 percent rebate.

According to the spokesperson of KWSC, this rebate policy will remain in effect until January 31, 2025. After this date, defaulters will face strict actions under Section 40 of the new KWSC Act. The meeting, held at the Secretariat in Karsaz, was attended by KWSC CEO Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed (online), COO KWSC Engineer Asadullah Khan, Dr. Sarosh H. Lodhi, Zafar Subhani, Abdul Kabir Qazi and other board members. The KWSC board also approved legal agreements related to a USD 240 million loan from the World Bank for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized that providing better water and sewerage services is a top priority, with the support of the Sindh government and the World Bank. He stated that the rebate policy is designed to make it easier for residents to clear their dues, and he encouraged citizens to take full advantage of this opportunity. Increased revenue for the KWSC will ultimately lead to better water and sewerage services for Karachi’s residents, he added.