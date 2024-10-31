Lahore, Karachi among world's most polluted cities amid rising AQI levels

Lahore has been ranked as the second most polluted city globally, with its air quality index (AQI) reaching alarming levels.

Currently, the AQI reading in Lahore stands at 201, while Karachi has been placed 8th on the global air quality index with a reading of 170. New Delhi tops the list with a hazardous AQI level of 274.

Last Sunday, Lahore's AQI surged to a perilous 700, posing severe health risks for residents.

Addressing the crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced her intent to pursue "smog diplomacy" with neighboring India, emphasizing that “smog is not a political but a humanitarian issue.” She expressed plans to reach out to the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab to seek collaborative measures to mitigate pollution.

Experts attribute the worsening smog to emissions from crop residue burning, factories, and the combustion of coal, garbage, oil, and tires. This seasonal pollution intensifies with winter and lingers until spring.

An AQI level between 151 and 200 is classified as unhealthy, while readings between 201 and 300 are considered hazardous. AQI levels above 300 are deemed extremely dangerous, highlighting the need for urgent action to address air quality concerns.