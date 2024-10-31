Laiba Nasir bags five-fer in ninth round

LAHORE - Conquerors off-spinner Laiba Nasir picked up the best figures of the ongoing National U19 Women’s Tournament as she dismissed five Challengers batters for just five runs in the first match of the ninth round at the LCCA Ground on Wednesday. In the second match of the day Strikers beat Stars by six wickets. Conquerors proved their decision to bowl first right after they bundled out Challengers for a mere 34 in 15 overs. Laiba removed the opening pair with just eight runs on the board before going on to take the second five-wicket haul of the tournament. Minahil Javaid and Ayesha Imran Riaz picked up two wickets each while Fatima Khan struck once. In turn, Conquerors chased 35-run target in 3.3 overs losing just their skipper Komal Khan (13, 7b, 3x4s), who is also the top run-scorer in the tournament (161). Samiya Afsar, who is currently the third-leading run-scorer with 122 runs, hit four fours to finish 20 not out off nine balls. In the second match, Strikers romped to a six-wicket win as they chased the 68-run target with 49 balls to spare. After Stars won the toss and opted to bat first, only Sumaiya Taj (17, 30b, 1x4), Ayesha Khalid (14, 25b, Fariha Fahim Taimoor (13, 12b, 3x4s) reached double figures as they score 67-8 in the allotted 20 overs. Barira Saif (2-12) and Areesha Sheikh (2-11) picked up two wickets each while Rozina Akram and Amina Abid struck once each. Strikers were reduced to 31-4 from 20-0 before skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz (24 not out, 21b, 3x4s) and Amina Abid (10 not out, 13b, 1x4) stitched an unbeaten 37-run fifth-wicket stand to take their team over the line. The tenth and last round of the tournament will be played on Friday (Nov 1).

Scores in Brief

CONQUERORS 37-1, 3.3 overs (Samiya Afsar 20*, Komal Khan 13; 1-14) beat CHALLENGERS 34 all out, 15 overs (Sabiha Noor 8; Laiba Nasir 5-5, Minahil Javaid 2-13) by 9 wickets.

STRIKERS 68-4, 11.5 overs (Zoofishan Ayyaz 24*, Meerab Sheikh 16; Memoona Khalid 2-18) beat STARS 67-8, 20 overs (Sumaiya Taj 17; Areesha Sheikh 2-11, Barira Saif 2-12) by 6 wickets.