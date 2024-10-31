LHC orders crackdown on factories amid severe AQI levels

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the demolition of factories emitting excessive smoke as part of a broader effort to curb Lahore’s escalating smog crisis.

According to the details, Justice Shahid Karim issued the directive in a written verdict following a petition by Haroon Farooq and others, emphasizing stringent action against individuals burning crop residues.

The court requested data on buses used by schools for student transport, while pollution monitoring teams were deployed to inspect factories in Sargodha. Justice Karim also called for a detailed report on Lahore’s Tollinton Market in the next hearing.

With Lahore recently recording a hazardous AQI of 708, the Punjab government mandated mask-wearing and banned open-air crop residue burning. On Wednesday, the Environment Department enforced a “green lockdown” in designated smog hotspots, including Davies Road, Egerton Road, and areas near the railway station.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted the need for "climate diplomacy" with India, proposing cross-border collaboration to address the smog. Speaking at a Diwali gathering, she remarked, “The winds don’t know there’s a border in the middle,” underscoring the humanitarian urgency of the situation.