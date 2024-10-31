LRCA bestows pride of performance awards on unsung heroes of club cricket

LAHORE - The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) recently honoured two esteemed figures in club cricket, presenting the prestigious Pride of Performance award to Waqar ul Munir, Chairman of the LRCA Tournament Committee, and Naseer Shahzad, Chairman of the Tournament Committee North Zone, in recognition of their exceptional contributions to club cricket.

The award ceremony, held at the LRCA headquarters, celebrated the invaluable efforts of these cricket organisers, with LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed presenting the awards amid commendations for their service. In his remarks, Khawaja Nadeem praised the recipients, saying, “Mr. Waqar ul Munir and Mr. Naseer Shahzad are pillars of our club cricket community. Their tireless dedication to the development and promotion of cricket at the club level has created lasting impacts that will benefit future generations.”

The LRCA President emphasised that both officials have shown greatpassion for the sport, working tirelessly to nurture a thriving club cricket environment in Lahore. “Their lifelong commitment to promoting cricket, especially among grassroots players, sets a standard of excellence. Both are deeply invested in furthering the game, and we are proud to have leaders like them championing the sport.”

Expressing their gratitude, Waqar ul Munir and Naseer Shahzad reaffirmed their dedication to advancing club cricket. “This recognition from Mr. Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed motivates us to continue our journey with even greater enthusiasm,” they shared. “We are committed to elevating club cricket in Lahore, and under Mr. Nadeem Ahmed’s visionary leadership, we will strive to meet the highest standards in promoting the game we all cherish.”