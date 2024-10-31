Main accused Natasha acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Karachi East has acquitted Natasha, the main accused in the case, after the deceased's family submitted a reconciliation letter forgiving her.

On October 26, the victims' families presented affidavits in court, stating they forgave Natasha for the sake of Allah. Natasha appeared in court for the hearing, where the judge officially recorded the affidavits and adjourned the proceedings until October 31.

Previously, the Sindh High Court granted Natasha bail in a related drug case for Rs1 million on September 30, while a local court had also granted her bail in the main accident case on September 6. On the same day, an agreement of reconciliation was finalized between Natasha and the families of the two deceased victims.