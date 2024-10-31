Major, two soldiers martyred, 8 khwarij killed in Bannu gun battle

ISLAMABAD - An officer of Major rank and two soldiers were martyred and eight terrorists were killed in gun battle in Bannu District on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), at least seven militants were wounded in the gun battle. “On 30 October 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij,” the ISPR said. During conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location, as a result of which eight khwarij were sent to hell, while seven khwarij got injured.However, during intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil (age: 31 years, resident of District Sudhanuti, AJ&K), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his two men. The two soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naik Azad Ullah (age: 36 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas (age: 35 years, resident of District Layyah). Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.